Alliance Community Pharmacy moves to new location

“We are working very closely with public health authorities to assist in any way we can with this global pandemic. We are helping to test right now and when a vaccine is available we will be offering that as well. As information about COVID continues to improve, we will modify our operations to play our part in successfully dealing with the virus.”

Kotschwar is a Hemingford graduate. He went on to study at Chadron State College, then the University of Nebraska Medical Center, graduating with his Doctor of Pharmacy in 1988. His interest in pharmacy came from a little push from his high school Biology teacher, Tim Lanik, as well as interactions with Doug Shaver, who owned Shaver’s Pharmacy in Hemingford for many years.

He always wanted to move back to the area, but career and family obligations didn’t allow for it. In 1995, he decided it was time to make Alliance home.

After a career working in several different areas of pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacy, Drug Research and Chain Pharmacies, Kotschwar decided it was time to open Alliance Community Pharmacy. “The chain pharmacy experience was good but in the back of my mind I've always wanted to own my own store. My last job with Shopko and the company going bankrupt sort of gave me the little "push" I needed to take the jump of faith and open my own store.”