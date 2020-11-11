Alliance Community Pharmacy moves to new location

Alliance Community Pharmacy recently made the move from downtown Alliance to just north of Box Butte General Hospital, which was once Gene’s Pharmacy. Along with the same products and services you could find before, the new location has a drive-up window and the possibility for a private practice or Urgent Care down the road.
If you haven’t been there yet, when you walk in, you’ll notice the warm, modern colors and more room for shelves.
Besides the drive up window and free delivery to our customers Alliance Community continues to offer enhanced pharmacy services such as COVID rapid testing.
According to owner Tim Kotschwar, “Our goal is to help our patient be healthier and we are striving to improve our service set. Immunizations, flu, strep, cholesterol testing, medication synchronization, compliance packaging and medication therapy management services are some of the services we offer.”
They’re working closely with PPHD to offer the COVID Rapid Test. This is a good option for those who are symptomatic. People call ahead. Information is taken over the phone and they meet the person in the parking lot for the test. There is a testing station set up in the basement, with results available in 15 minutes.
One of the things Kotschwar is doing right now is researching the COVID virus.
“We are working very closely with public health authorities to assist in any way we can with this global pandemic. We are helping to test right now and when a vaccine is available we will be offering that as well. As information about COVID continues to improve, we will modify our operations to play our part in successfully dealing with the virus.”
Kotschwar is a Hemingford graduate. He went on to study at Chadron State College, then the University of Nebraska Medical Center, graduating with his Doctor of Pharmacy in 1988. His interest in pharmacy came from a little push from his high school Biology teacher, Tim Lanik, as well as interactions with Doug Shaver, who owned Shaver’s Pharmacy in Hemingford for many years.
He always wanted to move back to the area, but career and family obligations didn’t allow for it. In 1995, he decided it was time to make Alliance home.
After a career working in several different areas of pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacy, Drug Research and Chain Pharmacies, Kotschwar decided it was time to open Alliance Community Pharmacy. “The chain pharmacy experience was good but in the back of my mind I've always wanted to own my own store. My last job with Shopko and the company going bankrupt sort of gave me the little "push" I needed to take the jump of faith and open my own store.”
“I am delighted and humbled by the great support we have received from the folks in Alliance, Hemingford, Hyannis, Hay Springs and surrounding area. It is wonderful to reconnect with my old friends and make new friends. I love the panhandle, I have always considered it my home and this is where I'm going to spend the rest of my days.”
He and his team, consisting of Chona Kotschwar, Jamee Fry, Tarry Stevens, Michael Schreiner, Sherady Rolstad, Mindy Pfannenstiel, and Kathy Sutton, are here to serve our community 7 days a week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!