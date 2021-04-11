 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance firefighters battling fire at BNSF depot
0 comments

Alliance firefighters battling fire at BNSF depot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alliance Fire Department has responded to a fire at the BNSF depot Sunday.

The fire, at the building also called the yard office, has been extinguished. The building was evacuated.

Stay with ledgeronline.com for more on this developing story.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Easter Egg Hunt is on
News

Easter Egg Hunt is on

The annual Hemingford Easter Egg Hunt is back on this year, according to American Legion Auxiliary Children and Youth Chairperson Carol Danbom.

Young hunters enjoy Easter fun
News

Young hunters enjoy Easter fun

For kids in the third grade or younger, the Hemingford City Park was the place to be on Saturday, April 3, for the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News