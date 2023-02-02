ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library will be hosting several new events for children during February.

Upcoming Story Time themes at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 include Groundhog’s Shadow on Feb. 2, Feathery Friends on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, Valentine Celebration on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, Fantastic Fairy Tales on Feb. 21 (Tuesday only), and Delightful Dr. Seuss on Feb. 28 and March 2. Story Time on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. features several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, craft and more.

Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska to promote kindness throughout the world, at the Alliance Public Library in the Community Room, Saturday, February 11 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. This event is for girls in kindergarten through third grade, a caregiver must attend with their child. We will read the book “Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids” by Carol McCloud, decorate our own buckets, make warm fuzzies to share with our communities, sing songs, earn a patch and more!

For more information, contact the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Panhandle Membership Coordinator at 308-765-2571.

A Valentine Search for preschool through second grade will be Feb. 1 through Feb. 14 during library hours, with one prize per child. Find Sherbet the Unicorn to receive fun prizes.

LEGO Club for grades K-12 meets on Tuesdays, February 7th and 21st from 4-5 pm in the Community Room.

Join Keep Alliance Beautiful and Alliance Public Library to create Valentine Boxes with preschool through fifth grade on Monday, Feb. 6, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. All supplies are provided to create your Valentine Box masterpiece.

Youth Book Club at Alliance Public Library for grades 3-6 will share “Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, commemorating the author’s February birthday. Book discussion will be Friday, Feb. 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Copies of the book are available for check out at the circulation desk, with a possible $2 ILL fee.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services librarian, 762-1387.