Alliance man arrested for burglary, theft of Dobby's Frontier Town

An Alliance man was arrested on Friday, accused of burglarizing Dobby’s Frontier Town two days prior.

Christopher Heater, 31, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of burglary and theft by receiving. In an email to the Star-Herald, Alliance police chief Philip Lukens said the maximum sentence for such charges is 25 years in prison.

Alliance police officers were investigating the area at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and discovered that 11 of the attraction’s 27 buildings had been broken into.

“I’m guessing they were just doing their rounds and saw it,” Lori White, president of the Dobby’s Frontier Town board, said. “...This is our first major break-in, so we’re a little surprised about the whole thing.”

Dobby’s, which displays authentic frontier-era buildings and artifacts, opened in 1987.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Alliance Police Department executed a search warrant on two properties within the city. Heater was subsequently arrested. Most of the stolen items were recovered from the properties, and Lukens said his department is still checking to make sure they found everything.