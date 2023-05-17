The Alliance City Council accepted the resignation of Mayor Michael Dafney during its meeting Tuesday. His term was slated to expire in December 2026.

Dafney issued a press release last Friday, announcing that he has submitted his resignation.

In an emailed resignation letter, Dafney referred to “recent and continued actions” by an Alliance staff member, “unpleasant conversations” and “what I perceive as a lack of respect for protocol, and procedural rule on many fronts” as the reasons for his immediate resignation. The Star-Herald is not naming the staff member until it’s able to get comment. The resignation letter was not included in the Alliance City Council’s packet for its meeting, but the Star-Herald obtained the public record through a request made to Dafney.

Dafney concluded his letter, saying “I wish you well as you continue to serve the citizens of Alliance.”

Dafney has served on the Alliance City Council for almost 23 years, first being elected to the council in 1998 and serving until 2006. During that time, he served for 10 years as the city’s mayor. He ran again in 2018 and was just re-elected in 2022.

During his time, he outlined in a bio, he has represented Alliance with the the Nebraska League of Municipalities on legislative committees and its executive board, on the Nebraska Highway Rail Advisory Committee as a board of director of the Heartland Expressway Association and in various other positions. He grew up in Alliance and served for 41 years as a locomotive engineer, retiring from Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2011, and also overseeing his family’s real estate business.

Alliance is a city manager form of government, therefore the post is elected by a vote of the council. Current Vice Mayor, Brian Mischnick will continue to fulfil his duties and the mayor seat will remain vacant.

Applications for the board vacancy are being accepted and can be found on the City of Alliance website or at the administration office at 324 Laramie Ave. They need to be turned in by 5 p.m., Monday, May 8. The board will reorganize during the meeting in May.