Alliance Miss, Teen Competition this Saturday

13 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2023 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance 2023, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in North Platte in June, 2023.

The eight contestants vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Madisen Meek, the daughter of Jennifer and Brett Cullan and David Meek of Hemingford; Emma-Claire Fritz, the daughter of Myra Katherine Hale, Michael Pruss, and Greg Fritz of Fremont; Addison Dauel, daughter of Aaron and Brenda Dauel of Gretna; Arielle Lawrence, granddaughter of Julie and Jeff Lawrence of Hemingford; Jordan Wagner, daughter of Brand and Aleece Wagner of Bridgeport; Addison Peck; daughter of Jeffrey and Bridget Peck of Scottsbluff; Boston Pettera, daughter of Tanner and Jolene Pettera of North Platte; and Grace Tanner, the daughter of Beth Tanner of North Platte.

The five Miss contestants vying for the Miss Alliance title are: Ashlee Steyer, daughter of Ann Bishop, Josh Bishop, and Tony Steyer of Scottsbluff; Cheyenne Bacon, daughter of Roger Bacon of Lewellen; Baylee Drewry, daughter of Scott and Brandi Drewry of Basin, Wyoming; Desteny Miller, daughter of Brandon and Cherry Wulf of Arapahoe; and Jadyn Wetherington, daughter of Joleen and Jarrod Wetherington of Mitchell.

Co-Emcees of the evening will be Steffany Lien, Miss Nebraska 2022 and Alexandra Thompson, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2022, who was Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2022. The pageant will also feature several young ladies from the area participating in the Little Sister program during the pageant! The little sisters are paired up with a contestant and will perform on stage and escort their contestant during eveningwear!

The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant by voting for the audience choice award! There will also be a silent auction that will take place during the pageant.

The Miss and Outstanding Teen pageants are under the Miss Nebraska and Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which is held under the Miss America Organization. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.

Doors to the Alliance Performing Arts Center will open at 5:00 with the auditorium doors opening at 5:30. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Riki at 308-430-4355 or Melinda at 303-710-5593 or miss.alliance.pageant@gmail.com.