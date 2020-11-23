 Skip to main content
Alliance notes Thanksgiving closures
Alliance notes Thanksgiving closures

  • Updated
ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works and the Municipal Building.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill, Public Library, Knight and Sallows Museums and Public Transit will also be closed Thursday November 26th thru Saturday November 28th for the holiday weekend.

Public Transit will still be running for all pre-scheduled riders on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Also, The City of Alliance will not be picking up blue yard waste roll out bins or dumpsters this week due to trash truck issues. Staff will still be grabbing household refuse and are hopeful to be back to regular scheduled routes next week.

