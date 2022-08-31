Alliance Rec Center awarded $5,000 grant from United Way serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties

The Alliance Rec Center is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 from the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County. The award is part of a funding initiative to maintain the Alliance Rec Center’s commitment to ensuring financial aid remains available for ARC AfterSchool and facility membership.

These funds will be awarded to area individuals, families, and children for the opportunity to build healthy habits through membership and programs at the ARC but who may not have the financial means to afford it. ARC AfterSchool, serving K-5th grade students, is one such program dedicated to closing the achievement gap and producing more positive outcomes for children living in poverty.

“Those who qualify for free or reduced lunch qualify for an ARC AfterSchool scholarship which is provided, in part, by United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties,” shares Mara Andersen, executive director of the Alliance Rec Center. “Our continued partnership with the United Way enables us to successfully meet our combined objectives to promote financial stability, help children achieve their potential, and improve individual and community health.”

People may also apply for financial aid to reduce costs of facility membership and access to fitness classes and drop-in child care. Applications for financial assistance are available online at www.AllianceRecCenter.com/membership.

The Alliance Rec Center has been a United Way agency for several years.

“United Way of Western Nebraska strives to support non-profit partners that align with our goals of health, education and financial stability. The Alliance Recreation Center aligns with those goals and has a strong focus of ensuring all community members have access to recreation opportunities and educational experiences. UWWN is a proud community partner in that mission,” says Karen Benzel, executive director of United Way of Western Nebraska.

The Alliance Rec Center continues to raise funds to support their financial aid program awarding over $30,000 annually to people in need. Giving opportunities can be found online at www.AllianceRecCenter.com/GetInvolved.