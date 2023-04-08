This April marks the beginning of the Alliance Rec Center’s Make More Possible annual giving campaign. This month, the ARC is raising funds to expand the existing weight room and continue funding financial aid efforts for Summer Camp and youth program scholarships as well as membership. To date, the 2023 Make More Possible campaign has raised $24,000 of their $75,000 goal.

“Box Butte County is among the least healthy communities in our state,” explains Mara Andersen, executive director of the Alliance Rec Center. According to The Nebraska County Health Rankings, Box Butte County ranks 66th out of 93 counties. “This data suggests residents in our community experience higher frequencies of mental and physical health distress which means a lower quality – and lower length – of life. We have to change that.” Andersen says. Importantly, addressing capacity and funding scholarships are the elements the ARC has identified as avenues of change.

Last year, the 2022 Make More Possible annual giving campaign funded a construction project to expand classroom space, upgraded weight room equipment, and funded scholarships for people who needed it. “Because of last years’ campaign success, we expanded our weight room offerings,” shares Andersen. Plans for future facility expansion are also underway in partnership with Chelsie Herian of Box Butte Development Corp. and a team of people from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

As a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving the community for 40 years, the Alliance Rec Center strives to keep membership and programs affordable. Offering financial aid for Summer Camp tuition and facility membership ensures all members of the community have a safe place to build healthier lives. “Our foundational mission is ‘putting the unity in community,’ and that starts with ensuring every citizen has access to recreation and programs that build healthy minds, bodies, and spirits,” says Andersen.

Every dollar donated helps accomplish the 2023 Make More Possible Annual Giving Campaign goals. “There’s power in every giving level. What started with $5 turned into ARC Park, new weight room equipment, expanded classrooms, and so much more,” says Andersen, “Your donation this year will help the ARC continue to build, a stronger, healthier community now and into the future.”

Donations of any amount can be made via Venmo, PayPal, in person at the ARC, with an ARC board member, or mailed to: Alliance Rec Center at PO Box 602 Alliance, NE 69301. Online giving opportunities can also be found at www.AllianceRecCenter.com and on Facebook @alliancereccenter. The Alliance Rec Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization making all donations tax-deductible.