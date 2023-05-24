Thanks to a new Summer of Youth grant that the Alliance Rec Center received, students in Alliance will get to engage in outdoor and hands-on learning, explore careers, and enjoy unique activities with our community partners this summer.

Beyond School Bells, an initiative of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education, has selected Alliance Rec Center’s Summer Camp , as one of the Nebraska communities to receive a Summer of Youth grant to support summer learning opportunities. These funds were made available through federal dollars as well as private funds and are aimed at increasing high quality summer learning programs in communities where there simply aren't enough spots for the children who need them.

The Nebraska Department of Education launched the Summer of Youth grant program with $720,000 received from the Federal government’s COVID relief funding, termed ESSER III. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Deborah Frison celebrated this round of statewide grants. “NDE is thrilled to provide these communities with the additional Federal support they need to expand summer learning opportunities - especially since these grants reflect the kinds of programs youth want. Research confirms the vital role fun and engaging summer learning programs play in supporting student growth and positive youth development and we are thrilled to offer these communities additional funding to allow more Nebraska students to make lifelong memories of a great summer.”

Beyond School Bells is partnering with NDE to leverage these one-time Federal dollars with additional Nebraska philanthropic support, to create a pool of nearly $1 million to invest in select Nebraska communities through the Summer of Youth project. Jeff Cole, Network Lead of Beyond School Bells, noted “We are thrilled the Summer of Youth grant will help communities across the state provide more Nebraska youth with opportunities get out in their communities, get their hands dirty and have a summer learning experience.”

Nebraska’s summer programs provide a safe, supportive space for youth-led activities that are proven to help children and teens connect, learn, and grow. Summer programs offer hands-on engaging projects and team-building activities that foster resilience, confidence, and healthy relationships. These are local programs staffed by caring mentors.

“This Summer of Youth grant will allow us to offer a variety of experiences this summer including fishing with NE Game and Parks and trips to the Alliance High School to learn from high school athletic teams,” said Executive Director Mara Andersen. “We know that summer is a time when students have an opportunity to experience learning in different settings, and through this grant, more students will have a great summer and return to school in the fall better prepared to learn and grow.”

ARC AfterSchool’s Summer Camp currently has 60 K-5th grade students enrolled for 10 weeks during the summer break.