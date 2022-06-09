Alliance residents reminded of community bikes available for use

Activate Alliance is working to keep all physical activity options accessible for a variety of ages and abilities and is excited to kick off a community bike share program at no charge to users.

Gently used bikes have been tuned-up, painted bright green, and each have a reflective sticker indicating it’s part of the Alliance Community Bike program. They are available at participating locations around the community with additional locations added in the coming weeks:

• Alliance Chamber

• Alliance City Pool

• Alliance Housing Authority – bikes available, a rack will be added soon!

• Alliance Library

• Alliance Rec Center

• Box Butte County Court House

• Box Butte General Hospital Wellness Center

• Box Butte General Hospital Medical Arts Plaza

• Emerson Elementary

• Grandview Elementary

• Great Plains Apartments on 25th St. – bikes available, a rack will be added soon!

Committee members have been excited to make this happen, donating countless volunteer hours, and even personally financially donating because they believe in the cause. If you are interested in donating a bike, volunteering to maintain bikes, or being involved in planning, the Activate Alliance committee meets the 3rd Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.

The committee has been excited to see a number of successes including crosswalk beautification, signage upgrades, walk audits, and various communications. Activate Alliance includes the school, community residents, hospital, city, law enforcement, public transit, senior services, community center, and public health. Their goal is to make Alliance a safer place to walk, bike, and roll and are funded in part through the Box Butte Health Foundation.

For more information on safer walking, biking, and rolling around your community, reach out to Janelle Visser at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105 or jvisser@pphd.org.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.