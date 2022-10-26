Anglers will benefit from completed aquatic projects at Fort Rob, Summit

Anglers at both ends of the state will benefit from improved fisheries after the recent completion of two Aquatic Habitat Projects at Nebraska state parks.

Fort Robinson State Park and Summit Reservoir State Recreation Area both saw work to improve water quality and access.

In the west, the North Grable Pond at Fort Robinson was deepened, an outlet structure replaced, and a kayak launch installed.

A covered fishing pier and in-lake fish habitat structures also were built within casting distance of the pier; anglers will benefit from this enhanced shoreline access.

This project complements previous lake renovations at the park, including at the South Grable, Middle Grable, Ice House and Cherry Creek ponds.

In the northeast, sediment was removed from the water quality basins at both inlets into Summit Lake. These basins were added during a previous Aquatic Habitat Project 20 years ago at the lake but require maintenance and upkeep to protect the main lake.

Gravel fish-habitat structures also were placed along the shoreline, a kayak launch installed, and maintenance completed on the boat ramp and fishing jetties.

Summit Lake is a 190-acre lake with bass, bluegill, catfish, crappie and walleye. Current drought conditions combined with the recent renovation means the lake level is currently low. Boaters are encouraged to cautious when launching boats.

Anglers at Fort Robinson will find good fishing at the renovated ponds that include cold- and warm-water fish, including smallmouth bass, rock bass, bluegills, channel catfish, crappie, yellow perch, and three of the four Trout Slam species. Those hoping to complete the Trout Slam can fish for brook, rainbow and cutthroat trout at ponds there, and brown trout reside in streams nearby. Discover how to participate at OutdoorNebraska.org/troutslam.

For more information about individual water bodies, read the Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org/Guides.

Funding for both of these projects was provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Aquatic Habitat and Angler Access Fund and Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration.

The Aquatic Habitat Program turned 25 in 2022. Funded by anglers, it was the first of its kind in the nation when implemented. The program works to enhance aquatic ecosystems by implementing restoration techniques in-lake and in the watersheds that feed them. In addition to improving aquatic habitat and water quality, the program also works vigorously to improve boat and bank angler access at Nebraska waterbodies.