Annual Hemingford Holiday Play coming up

The Hemingford Holiday Play has been a staple in the community since 2007. This year we are producing two plays, “Elf the Musical Jr.” and “A Christmas Cinderella.”

“Elf the Musical Jr.” is based on the beloved holiday film; this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Elf is a community favorite, and we have had requests to bring it back since we presented it in 2016.

“A Christmas Cinderella” is true to the famous fairy tale. Poor Cinderella works all day to please her Stepmother and Stepsisters and dreams of going to the Christmas ball. But since this play is set at Christmas, the pumpkin becomes a sleigh, the mice become flying reindeer! And who should be the coachman? Why it’s Santa Claus himself! Characters sing clever lyrics to familiar Christmas tunes. Cinderella’s special mouse friends take center stage in their comic plot to help Cinderella meet her Prince Charming, just in time for a Christmas Day wedding.

This year there are over 80 people participating in the production as performers or technicians; participants range in age from two to grandmas and grandpas, with approximately 75% being youth between the ages of 5-15. The holiday play is a great family event; we have watched the kids grow up on stage. The two-year-olds in our first play graduate this year.

The performances will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Hemingford at the Multipurpose Hall on the Box Butte County Fairgrounds and on the Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Alliance at the Performing Arts Center at the High School.

Advanced tickets are on sale at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union. Stop by or call 308-487-5578. Tickets will also be available at the door. Ticked prices are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

Thank you for supporting the arts! Hemingford Holiday Play is not for profit. All proceeds go towards upcoming productions.