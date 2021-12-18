Annual Holiday Play is back and takes the stage Sunday and Tuesday

After taking a two years off, the Annual Holiday Play is back and will take the stage this Sunday, December 19 in Hemingford and Tuesday, December 21 in Alliance. The double feature of A Christmas Peter Pan and The Polar Bear Prince both have a cast of over 60 young people and adults.

“We have had a blast working on this production and are thrilled to share our hard work with you,” said Director Tabi Bryner.

“In A Christmas Peter Pan, Tinker Bell summons Wendy to help her save Peter Pan and Santa Claus from terrible Pirates of Captain Hook,” said Bryner. “A Christmas Peter Pan takes its cue from JM Barrie's beloved classic story ‘Peter Pan’.”

“In The Polar Bear Prince, things are heating up just south of the North Pole, as a group of revelers spill out of their sleigh bus and into a snow drift,” Bryner said. “Keeping their spirits high and lower extremities warm, the intrepid partygoers await rescue by acting out a slap-happy, no-holds-barred fractured fairy tale about a beauty who goes to extreme lengths to win her beast, who just happens to be an enchanted prince.”