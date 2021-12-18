Annual Holiday Play is back and takes the stage Sunday and Tuesday

After taking a two years off, the Annual Holiday Play is back and will take the stage this Sunday, December 19 in Hemingford and Tuesday, December 21 in Alliance. The double feature of A Christmas Peter Pan and The Polar Bear Prince both have a cast of over 60 young people and adults.
“We have had a blast working on this production and are thrilled to share our hard work with you,” said Director Tabi Bryner.
“In A Christmas Peter Pan, Tinker Bell summons Wendy to help her save Peter Pan and Santa Claus from terrible Pirates of Captain Hook,” said Bryner. “A Christmas Peter Pan takes its cue from JM Barrie's beloved classic story ‘Peter Pan’.”
“In The Polar Bear Prince, things are heating up just south of the North Pole, as a group of revelers spill out of their sleigh bus and into a snow drift,” Bryner said. “Keeping their spirits high and lower extremities warm, the intrepid partygoers await rescue by acting out a slap-happy, no-holds-barred fractured fairy tale about a beauty who goes to extreme lengths to win her beast, who just happens to be an enchanted prince.”
“We hope you can join us this Sunday, December 19 in Hemingford at the Multipurpose Hall on the Box Butte County Fair Grounds or Tuesday, December 21 in Alliance at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School,” Bryner added.
Both of the performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union or online at https://otcf.org/. Tickets price is $10 Adults and $5 Students/Youth. Tickets will also be available at the door. If you can not afford the ticket price, we do have scholarships available. Please contact Tabi Bryner with questions about the event 308-760-1120.
The Hemingford Holiday Play is not for profit, a proud member of the Hemingford Community Foundation; all proceeds go towards upcoming productions. The Hemingford Community Foundation has been established to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community.