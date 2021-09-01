Antique Tractor Club Looks for Members

“Less and less people that are interested antiques,” said Bolen. “It’s getting harder to find these tractors and the parts to fix them up. But it sure is a fun hobby. We have to preserve this part of history.”

Antique tractor enthusiast Doug Hashman had his 1956 500 Case tractor with a plow on display.

“It was my dad’s first new diesel tractor,” Hashman said. “It was the best you could get at the time. He bought it new and farmed with it for a few years and traded it for another one. It sold to a neighbor and farmed most of its life close to Berea. I tracked it down when it was for sale again and I brought it back home.”

So many of the men that knew how to restore these tractors have passed away over recent years so getting the next generation interested in antique tractors is important for our history.

“You kind of like whatever you grew up with as a kid; whether it’s toys or certain animals or antique tractors,” Hashman said. “Remembering the good times that go along with those things make it sentimental. There might have been a lot of hard work involved but it’s remembered pretty fondly. Everybody wants their first car that they had in high school and farmers want the first tractor that they had.”