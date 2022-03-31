April Story Time Themes announced at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance, NE – The Alliance Public Library is springing into April with Story Time for ages 3-6 in the Children’s Room on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Upcoming themes include “Poetry for Young Hearts” on April 5th and 7th, “Fantastic Furry Family” plus an Easter Egg Hunt on April 12th and 14th, “Earth Hugs” on April 19th and 21st and “Spring Gardens” on April 26th and 28th.

Little Blue Peep has lost his way and needs your help at the library today! March 29th through April 18th, preschool through second grade children can search for Little Blue Peep then return him to the circulation desk for a prize, with one prize per child.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.