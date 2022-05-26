Area students recognized at NWU graduation ceremony

Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd. commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

Hemingford Graduates

Craig Anglesey, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Kelli Horstman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Ceremony

J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Honorary degree recipient

This spring, an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters was bestowed on Thomas Christie, a 1974 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan.

At Nebraska Wesleyan, he played football and joined Theta Chi Fraternity and the AfroAmerican College Society. Christie states he was challenged both academically and financially; however, thanks to his hard work in the classroom and a benefactor who helped pay for his education, Christie earned a Bachelor of Science in sociology and anthropology. He vowed to give back to his community as a thanks to those who invested in him.

Christie started his career at the Malone Center where he paired Black children with elders and college graduates. His focus on mentorship caught the attention of his former high school principal who recommended a career in education. This led Christie back to Nebraska Wesleyan to earn a teaching certificate.

The next 43 years was spent with Lincoln Public Schools as a teacher, coach and administrator. He led the district's multicultural work, making a profound impact on students and staff. As a teacher, Christie started leadership and mentoring groups and ethnic caucuses to ensure minority students were better represented on the student council. For 19 years, he coached football and wrestling, leading his wrestling teams to championship and runner-up titles. In 1996, he was named the district's multicultural/ community administrator, directing multicultural programs, recruiting minority teachers and championing work to help all staff become more culturally proficient. He started the annual LPS Multicultural Institute, which brings national speakers to address multicultural issues.

Christie has served as president of the Clyde Malone Center Board. He has also served on the Mayor's Multicultural Committee since its inception, the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, TeamMates Mentoring Program, NeighborWorks Lincoln and the Lighthouse. He has chaired the education committee of the Lincoln branch of the NAACP, and is a founding member of the MLK Freedom Breakfast Committee.

Christie is a Lincoln High Distinguished Alumnus, a member of the Lincoln High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the first recipient of Lincoln Public Schools' Leola Bullock Award. He and his wife, Brenda, have two children, Fayola Christie and Yohance Christie.

Retiring faculty

The university celebrated four retiring faculty, including Randy Ernst, assistant professor of education; Joan Gilbreth, professor of sociology; Larry McClain, professor of English; and Yuko Yamada, assistant professor of Japanese.

Ernst ('83, MAHS '07) is retiring after 17 years of service to NWU. He served on NWU's Undergraduate Curriculum Committee, the Graduate Curriculum and Standards Committee, the Council of Chairs and Program Directors Committee, the Academic Planning Committee, Faculty Evaluation Committee, and on the Phi Kappa Tau Board of Governors. Ernst assisted in the development of the Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree, which was accredited in 2014. In 2017, he was appointed director of the M.Ed. program, and in 2018, he became chair of the Education Department.

Gilbreth is retiring after 22 years of service to NWU. She specializes in the sociology of inequalities in race, class and gender; criminology and social justice; sociology of the family; and quantitative and qualitative research methodologies. Gilbreth has chaired the Sociology and Anthropology Department and the Social Science Division. She has also served on the Academic Planning Committee, Curriculum Committee, Executive Committee, Academic Standards Committee, and Faculty Affairs Committee. She also represented faculty on the NWU Board of Governors, and served on the Faculty Council.

McClain is retiring after 29 years of service to NWU. He has served as faculty president, chair of the Arts and Humanities Division and cochair of the Forum Committee. McClain also served as vice president and president of the American Association of University Professors, Nebraska Wesleyan University Chapter.

Yamada is retiring after 29 years of service to NWU. She assisted with many Modern Language Department special projects, including the Summer Study Abroad program: Experiencing the Culture of Japan. For decades, she taught the entire Japanese minor, and recently added courses to offer a major program. Yamada has administered the language lab, worked closely with summer Japanese nursing exchange students, led summer study trips to Japan, counseled students for the JET (Japan Exchange and Teaching) Program and connected students to our partner institution, Kwansei Gakuin University in Nishinomiya, Japan. She regularly integrated Japanese exchange students into her classes, conversation hours and other cultural events. Yamada's guidance has led many students to gain admittance to the prestigious JET program to teach English at schools in Japan. Several of these students have continued their studies and are now teaching high school Japanese. Yamada was the recipient of the 2008 White Award for Internationalization.