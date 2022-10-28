 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art students to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Hemingford’s Most Marvelous Art Classes (Art Classes at Hemingford Public School) have been preparing all month long for a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration on November 1.

Art teacher Millie Butler has been teaching her classes about artist Pedro Linares all month long.

Day of the Death is traditionally celebrated Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 in the Mexican culture to commemorate lost loved ones and is celebrated through many traditions. Some of these traditions include making ofrendas in honor of lost loved ones and filling it with marigolds, favorite foods, sugar skulls, and pictures. To honor lost loved ones, students have brought in pictures for the ofrenda (offering alter) and candles are light daily.

Students have also learned about albrijes and some classes assisted in making tamales that will be eaten on Tuesday. The first albrijes (brightly colored fantasy/mythical creatures) originated in Mexico City by Linares who while near death in 1943 dreamt of a strange place resembling a forest while unconscious.

“The story is that he saw a donkey with butterfly wings, a rooster with bull horns, and a lion with an eagle head, and all of them were shouting one word Alebrijes!” said Butler.

Upon waking he began drawing the creatures from his dream. To recreate or invent their own unique alebrije by rolling dice and drawing the corresponding body part found on a game board.

