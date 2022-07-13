Arts Council receives grant

The Alliance Arts Council announced that it has been awarded a grant of $9,634 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the Alliance Arts Councils 2022-2023 season of performing, teaching and visual arts events.

Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented, “The Alliance Arts Council contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in Box Butte County. We commend the work being done by organizations such as the Alliance Arts Council because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

The Alliance Arts Council 2022-2023 season will begin on October 28, 2022 with a performance by America’s Got Talent Seasons 8 finalist “CATAPULT”.

For more information about the Alliance Arts Council contact AAC Executive Director Cindy Randall at allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com.