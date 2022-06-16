Bands on the Butte returns to downtown Hemingford Friday

The summer time, family friendly event Bands on the Butte is this Friday, June 17. You don’t want to miss it.

In 2019, Bands on the Butte made its debut in Hemingford as part of the Alliance Bands on the Bricks series. Last year, the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce decided to host the event and are bring it back again this year.

The 700 block of Box Butte Avenue in downtown Hemingford will be closed off and the band will be taking the stage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy some fun music by local band Blue Street. Gates will be open at both ends of the block.

“We’re going to have popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy,” said Chamber President Marcie Thomas. “Make sure you come see me for your beef raffle tickets.”

Blue Street is a four person band that enjoys playing country, classic rock, oldies, funky Motown soul, 90s music as well as today's hits. Blue Street headlined the event last year as a three person band, but band member Emily Young can’t make it to this event as she just had a baby.

“We’re stoked to play in Hemingford again,” said Johns. “We can see what the crowd wants and play just about anything.”

Band members include Tanner Johns, Kaleb Britton, on drums; Josh Marquis, on bass; and Luke Graves, on keys; with Chaske Stuart controlling the sound and lights.

“It’s a relatively new group of guys in this band, but I’ve been playing in different groups with them for a long time,” said Johns.

“We got some cool stuff cookin’ up,” he said. “No one can replace Emily but I have one of the top drummers in the Midwest right now, all the way from New Orleans.”

“A great new keyboard player, a new bass player that can play guitar better than I can, and a sound guy that’s worked with some of the top bands in the area,” Johns said. “It’ll be fun!”

Johns is originally from Alliance and is a graduate of Alliance High School so he’s excited to play for a hometown crowd.

He talked a little about how he got into music and why he loves it so much.

