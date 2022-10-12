Banner County School Nurse and Panhandle Public Health District board member shares rural public health message at recent national convention

Marie Parker, Banner County School Nurse and PPHD board member, attended the National Association of Local Boards of Health (NALBOH) Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August. Parker’s presentation was selected among many applications and covered, “What Public Health Has Met in Remote Rural Areas,” with many health professionals in attendance.

Kirk Van Pelt, NALBOH National Board Director and Banner County School graduate was excited to share, “It was so great to have someone representing rural Nebraska. Throughout our convention, I had the chance to get to know Marie and her husband Rick. The students and staff of Banner County School are in such good hands with the care and assistance of Marie Parker. Thank you, Marie Parker, for the work you do for the community of Banner County and the Panhandle Public Health District.”

Parker has been on the PPHD board since 2004 and has held many executive committee positions, currently holding as board chair.

