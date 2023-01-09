 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barn Quilt Painting Workshop

  • 0
Barn Quilt Painting Workshop

The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites you for a barn quilt painting workshop on Saturday, January 21 from 1–4 p.m.

Registration and payment are required in advance to attend this workshop. Deadline is Tuesday, January 10. If you discover this event after the deadline you can contact the Knight Museum to check for availability.

You need to supply the following items to participate in the workshop: Yellow Delicate Frogtape (1.41 width is best and can be bought at Menards or a hardware store), a hair dryer and a heavy duty extension cord.

For more information, visit the event on the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Facebook page or contact the Knight Museum at 308-762-2384.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate Death at TRC

George Smith, age 69, died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Reception and Treatment Center. He started his sentence June 21, 2021. Smith was serving …

Road Trip with Tami

Road Trip with Tami

Hi all! Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to…

Looking Back

Looking Back

YARDLEY GOING TO DENMARK — Michael Yardley, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Yardley of Hemingford, is one of eight Doane College juniors who will be…

A look at the '22 Harvest

A look at the '22 Harvest

Fall harvest wound down throughout our trade territory just before December. Marking one of the earliest ending fall harvests that this area h…

Winter Graduates Announced

Winter Graduates Announced

Chadron State College’s combined undergraduate and winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News