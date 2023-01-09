The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites you for a barn quilt painting workshop on Saturday, January 21 from 1–4 p.m.

Registration and payment are required in advance to attend this workshop. Deadline is Tuesday, January 10. If you discover this event after the deadline you can contact the Knight Museum to check for availability.

You need to supply the following items to participate in the workshop: Yellow Delicate Frogtape (1.41 width is best and can be bought at Menards or a hardware store), a hair dryer and a heavy duty extension cord.

For more information, visit the event on the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center Facebook page or contact the Knight Museum at 308-762-2384.