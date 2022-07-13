BBC Royalty hosts princess tea

The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Royalty hosted a PARTEA on Saturday for princesses.

Royalty: Box Butte County Fair Queen — Braelyn Shrewsbury, First Attendant — Lilly Wagner and Second Attendant — Kelsey Horton were all there to make sure each princess had a memorable experience. Girls ages 10 and under came dressed in their favorite princess dress ready to enjoy tea.

“The princess tea party was a lot of fun and it really gave us a good opportunity to connect with the younger girls in the area,” said Horton. “Being involved in the community is important because we have a lot of younger kids, especially little girls looking up to us as role models.”

“The tea party was wonderful we had a good turn out,” said Wagner. “Every little girl showed up in their pretty princess dresses and we played games and had a dance party, then drew for six girls to ride on the float with us this Saturday for Heritage Days. The girls got to go home with their own crown and teacup.”

“The tea party we had for the little girls went over very well,” said Shrewsbury. “We had a blast and I think the girls that joined us had the time of their lives. We drank some ‘tea’, took lots of pictures, and had a dance party.”

It was so important to the royalty to get into the community and show the little girls that look up to us what it’s like to be a princess for a day,” she said. “Signing up for something like this is easy and a fun way to get your little ones involved in the community as well as dress up and have some fun for a few hours”

Former BBCF Queen Peittyn Johnson is offering free headshots to anyone interested in entering the fair queen contest this year. Message her on Facebook or send her a text at 308-760-6190.

Young ladies between the ages of 16 and 20 with ties to Box Butte County are welcome to enter the Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest. The registration deadline is Friday, July 15 by 5 p.m.

“I think that girls should try out for the contest because it’s a great opportunity to get to know others in the county, even if you don’t make it onto the court,” said Horton. “The whole day of the contest was so much fun and there was so much bonding between the twelve of us last year. Being on the court has been so much fun and there have been so many fun activities we have done together and events we have been a part of that just help us get out there and make an impact.”

“Being royalty has been so much fun it made me get so close to the other girls and we all have a great friendship from this experience,” said Wagner. “We sold snow cones in the fall at the Harvest Moon Festival for a fundraiser and put together Valentine butterfly bags and crafts to give to Highland Park residents for Valentine’s Day. We got to host this Princess Tea Part and we plan on doing another fundraiser this Saturday. We will be doing a dunk tank at Edward Jones parking lot after the parade so come see us!”

Scholarships will be awarded with the Queen receiving $1,000, First Attendant receiving $800, Second Attendant receiving $700 and Miss Congeniality receiving $600.

Young ladies need to fill out an application that can be found online at www.bbcofair.com or pick one up from Nebraska Total Office. The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty will be crowned during the Queen Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

For more information please contact BBC Fair Queen Coordinator Barbie Applegarth at 308-760-0709.