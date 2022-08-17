BBCF 4-H Dairy Cattle Show results

Results from the 4-H Dairy Cattle Show at the Box Butte County Fair.
Exhibitor Name Class Description Ribbon Special Placing
Brooke Hartman Jr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Champion Junior Dairy Showman
Rasine Bolek Sr. Dairy Showmanship Purple;
Shelby Carr Sr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Champion Dairy Showman
Rasine Bolek Brown Swiss Purple Reserve Dairy Cow
Brooke Hartman Holstein Purple;
Shelby Carr Jersey Purple Champion Dairy Cow
Delaney Childers FFA Sr. Dairy Showmanship Purple Reserve Dairy Showman
Delaney Childers FFA Jersey Purple;