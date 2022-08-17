 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BBCF 4-H Miscellaneous Ag. results

Results from the 4-H Miscellaneous Ag. at the Box Butte County Fair.

Exhibitor NameDivisionClass DescriptionRibbonSpecial PlacingState Fair
Brooke HartmanForestryLeaf DisplayBlue  
Brooke HartmanForestryCross Section DisplayPurple X
Raelee WoltmanWildlife and How They LiveMammal DisplayPurple  
Braden StaudenmaierWildlife and How They LiveWildlife DioramaBlue  
Colter TolstedtSport FishingLevel 2 - Reel in the Fun Fish PosterPurpleChampion Conservation & Wildlife 
Zayne WylieField CropsCornPurple  
Raelee WoltmanField CropsOatsRed  
Dallas WoltmanField CropsWheatRed  
Callin FosterEntomologyInsect HabitatsPurple  
Eden FosterEntomologyInsect HabitatsPurple  
Ryleigh MashburnEntomologyInsect HabitatsPurple  
Callin FosterEntomologyInsect Poster/Display ExhibitsPurple  
Lahramie LaursenVeterinary ScienceVeterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or DisplayPurple  
Emily ThompsonVeterinary ScienceVeterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or DisplayPurple  
Ainslee WoltmanVeterinary ScienceVeterinary Science Small Animal Pet Poster, Notebook or DisplayPurpleChampion Veterinary Science ExhibitorX
Kade JohnstonAerospaceRocket - Any Skill with Wooden Fins, painted by hand/brushPurple  
Raegan SchumacherAerospaceRocket - Any Skill with Wooden Fins, painted by hand/brushPurple  
Kade JohnstonRoboticsKit Labeled RobotPurpleChampion Model RocketX
Kinley BellisleElectricityUnit 1 Conducting Things (county only)Purple  
Callin FosterElectricityUnit 1 Conducting Things (county only)Purple  
Katrina KarellGeospatialGPS NotebookPurple X
Katrina KarellGeospatialGeocachePurple X
Jayce HaasWood ScienceWoodworking ArticlePurple X
Jonas DaughertyWood ScienceMeasuring Up Article - Unit 1  (county only)PurpleChampion Woodworking 
Kade JohnstonWood ScienceMeasuring Up Article - Unit 1  (county only)Purple  
Jacen BuskirkWeldingWelding ArtPurple  
Ainslee WoltmanWeldingWelding ArtBlue  
Dallas WoltmanWeldingWelding ArtBlue  
Keith BuskirkWeldingWelding ArticlePurple  
Braden ConnorWeldingWelding ArticlePurple  
Avery DaviesWeldingWelding ArticlePurpleChampion WeldingX
Daxton DaviesWeldingWelding ArticlePurple  
Shannon  DyeLeatherStampedBlue  
Anna MilneLeatherStampedPurple  
Bethany RobertsLeatherStampedPurple  
Colter TolstedtLeatherStampedBlue  
Mitch WeareLeatherStampedBlue  
Jacen BuskirkLeatherNon-TooledPurple  
Keith BuskirkLeatherNon-TooledPurple  
Ainslee WoltmanLeatherNon-TooledPurple  
Emily JohnstonLeatherTooled and StampedPurple  
Emily JohnstonLeatherTooled and StampedPurple  
Kade JohnstonLeatherTooled and StampedPurple  
      
