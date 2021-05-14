BBDC Highlights Buchheit Precision

On Tuesday, May 11th Herian with BBDC invited members of the community to her at Buchheit Precision in Hemingford.

Owner Robbie Buchheit explained that Buchheit Precision started as a machine shop in his garage at his house close to nine years ago, while maintaining his steady, full-time career at Parker. The business kept growing to the point that more space was needed. Buchheit Precision opened at the current location of 11 Niobrara Ave. in Hemingford in the fall of 2019.

“We service the panhandle area the most but we go as far as Iowa, Kansas, Idaho, and other surrounding states,” said Buchheit. ““We make a lot of parts for Parker and Farmer’s Coop as well as the railroad. We have done work for all of our area grain elevators but not to the extent that we have done for Farmer’s Coop.”

“These guys are ‘Johnny on the spot’ when we have problems and they are great to work with,” said Farmer’s Coop General Manager Bart Moseman. Moseman was in attendance at Perfect Blend and often frequents the BBDC event.

“This morning’s Perfect Blend was great,” said Herian. “There was a fantastic turnout and people had some thoughtful questions.”