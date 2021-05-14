BBDC Highlights Buchheit Precision

Box Butte Development Cooperation invites local business members as well as the general public to a monthly meeting called “Perfect Blend”. The coffee hour type of meeting is designed to connect people from the community and give business owners a chance to share what their business is.
“Networking and experiencing the businesses first hand is the best marketing any business can get as the citizens of Box Butte County are our businesses best assets,” said BBDC Director Chelsie Herian.
“We wanted a way to showcase businesses in Box Butte County,” Herian added. “We talk about three successes and three challenges of their business. It has helped us at BBDC to gage trends. What are some common things brought up as successes or challenges.”
“Overall it’s also a networking opportunity,” she said. “It’s getting people in the doors that they might not frequent that businesses or might not know what that business has to offer.”
BBDC started Perfect Blend four years ago. However due to COVID there has not been a traditional Perfect Blend event since March of 2020 when Redman’s Shoes in Alliance hosted.
“Perfect Blend all started on a complete whim,” said Herian. “We aren’t very visible so this was a great way to connect business owners. This is free advertising. This is your opportunity to share your story with other members of the community.”
On Tuesday, May 11th Herian with BBDC invited members of the community to her at Buchheit Precision in Hemingford.
Owner Robbie Buchheit explained that Buchheit Precision started as a machine shop in his garage at his house close to nine years ago, while maintaining his steady, full-time career at Parker. The business kept growing to the point that more space was needed. Buchheit Precision opened at the current location of 11 Niobrara Ave. in Hemingford in the fall of 2019.
“We service the panhandle area the most but we go as far as Iowa, Kansas, Idaho, and other surrounding states,” said Buchheit. ““We make a lot of parts for Parker and Farmer’s Coop as well as the railroad. We have done work for all of our area grain elevators but not to the extent that we have done for Farmer’s Coop.”
“These guys are ‘Johnny on the spot’ when we have problems and they are great to work with,” said Farmer’s Coop General Manager Bart Moseman. Moseman was in attendance at Perfect Blend and often frequents the BBDC event.
“This morning’s Perfect Blend was great,” said Herian. “There was a fantastic turnout and people had some thoughtful questions.”
“Robbie has such a great partnership with other Box Butte County businesses as well as businesses across state lines. I thought it was great that Bart Moseman from Farmer’s Coop and Jake Anderson from Parker were both there because Buchheit Precision does a lot of work for both of those businesses.”
Perfect Blend is held on the second Tuesday of every month from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
Follow Box Butte Development Coorperation for event invites and to stay up to date on things happening in our county.
“For June’s Perfect Blend we won't host our coffee but please plan to attend the ‘Bridges out of Poverty’ conference at the PAC in Alliance,” Herian said.
Alliance Poverty Task Force will be hosting the national program Bridges Out of Poverty on Tuesday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to register please go to www.panhandlepartnership.com
On July 13 BBDC will host at their new location in the former American Family Insurance/Cardio Connection building at 502 Box Butte Ave. in Alliance.
“We ask that those in attendance try to bring a ‘plus one’,” Herian noted. “That helps grow it and spread the word.”