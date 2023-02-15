Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) and Box Butte Health Foundation (BBHF) are pleased to announce the 2023 – 2024 Educational Scholarship application is now open. Graduating high school seniors and current college students seeking a career in healthcare are encouraged to apply. The applicant can be seeking a medical or non-medical degree. For example, healthcare marketing, healthcare management, and healthcare finance are a few options of non-medical healthcare careers. The scholarship awarded is $1,500 and there are 15 scholarships available. Applicants must be a resident of Box Butte, Dawes, Morrill, Grant, or Sheridan county. Current college students can reside in the county of their college/university so long as their primary residence remains in the aforementioned counties.

BBGH is dedicated to providing opportunities to students seeking a career in healthcare. Outside of the scholarship program, BBGH offers internships to students, organizes the Health Professions Club in partnership with Alliance High School, as well as learning opportunities to employees. Chief Nursing Officer Jordan Colwell shared, “Assisting the next generation of healthcare providers is important. In order to recruit and retain staff, we need to focus on people that live in this area. They will be the ones that will most likely return after college.”

If you know anyone seeking a career in healthcare, please share the Educational Scholarship with them. The application and more information can be found at www.bbgh.org/education_opportunities/scholarships.html. The application opens February 13th, 2023 and all applications must be postmarked or sent via email by March 13th, 2023. For questions contact Shadell Peterson, 308-762-6660.

