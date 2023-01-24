BBGH December Board Meeting Report

The Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) Board of Trustees meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 in the Alliance Room at BBGH. The month’s agenda included a presentation by Chief Operations Officer Jim Bargen and a quality management update. The consent calendar, December financial report, and credentialing requests were all approved as presented.

Chief Operations Officer Jim Bargen presented an update to the Master Facility Plan. The preliminary plan consists of five phases that vary in start date and project length. Areas to be renovated would include, the GNMSS Clinic- Alliance, Infusion and Wound Care, Dialysis, Lab, and various office spaces. BBGH continues to grow and expand its services. Investing in facility updates are crucial to advancing the great care provided to the community.

Chief Quality Officer Mary Mockerman updated the Board on utilization. Throughout the duration of the December blizzard, the Emergency Department, GNMSS clinics, and Patient Care Unit all experienced difficulties. Patient transfers were seemingly difficult due to all roads being closed, and GNMSS Clinic- Hyannis and Hemingford were closed. The number of patients that checked-in at the Emergency Department varied from minimal volume to large volume throughout the four-day blizzard. The weather posed a great risk to the safety of the community. However, Mary gave the staff great praise for their teamwork to ensure out-of-town employees’ shifts were being covered.

BBGH continues to monitor the Covid-19 transmission level of the community. Each Thursday there is an update provided that informs staff and the public whether the community transmission level is high or low. High transmission levels warrant staff and patients to don a mask and low transmission does not require masks to be worn.

New BBGH employees include: Kiersten Green, Clinic Registration Clerk, Amber Schulze, APRN-C, and Michele Shaw, Clinic Informatics Nurse. Also recognized was December Employee of the Month, Delinda Neville, Rehab Aide/Activities Coordinator.

The next BBGH regular board meeting is Monday, January 30 at noon in the Alliance Room. The public is welcome to attend.