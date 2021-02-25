BBGH February Board Meeting

If a person has received the Monoclonal antibody therapy, they must wait 90 days to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Research shows that a person is naturally immune from COVID-19 for 90 days after being infected by the virus. Once the 90 days has passed it is safe to be vaccinated. TestNebraska is at a steady decline for administered COVID-19 tests and cases requiring hospitalization are low. BBGH is partnering with Community Table to include informational flyers in lunches. The information included is where and how to get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and later come in contact with an individual who tested positive with the virus will not be required to quarantine. Continued mask use, hand hygiene, and social distancing as much as possible are still recommended until a larger percentage of population are vaccinated.