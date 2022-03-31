BBGH’s Senior Life Solution Program Receives Program of the Year Finalist Award

Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) is pleased to announce that the Box Butte General Hospital Senior Life Solutions program, has received the 2021 PMC Program of the Year Finalist award.

Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), which partners with more than 100 facilities nationwide to provide behavioral healthcare management services. Top performing employees and Senior Life Solutions programs from around the country are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program's values of care, compliance, and community. Award recipients demonstrate outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.

BBGH’s Senior Life Solutions is a program designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging. BBGH’s Senior Life Solutions program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, a licensed therapist, a registered nurse, and other trained professionals to ensure each patient receives the best possible care.

Families, friends, community members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer people to the program.

For more information, education, or if you would like to discuss support, please call (308) 761-3511.

ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS

Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC). Founded in 2003, PMC is a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company's services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.seniorlifesolutions.com or www.bbgh.org.