It’s with excitement that Box Butte General Hospital welcomes Dietitian Jenny Larsen, RDN, LMNT to the team. Jenny has been practicing for 18 years, but started at BBGH in January this year. She received her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics/Nutritional Science from University of Nebraska- Lincoln and completed her internship program at University of Northern Colorado- Greeley, Colorado.

Jenny can see patients without a referral from their primary care provider, but she can also be referred to. One thing Jenny wants the community to know is that she is not the food police! Her philosophy is “moderation is key.” She also believes the saying, “If you can’t do anything about it, why worry? If you can do something about it, why worry?”

Outside of work, Jenny enjoys refinishing furniture, cooking, and reading. She also has “been very fortunate to visit several awesome places.” Last year she toured through Denmark, Belgium, France, and England!

If you have questions about how Jenny can help you, or want to schedule an appointment, please call 308-761-3416.