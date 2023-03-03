It’s with excitement that BBGH welcomes Nurse Practitioner Amber Schulze, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to the team! Amber was previously a registered nurse at BBGH for nine years. She also grew up a rural Nebraska girl. BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec added, “When we have the opportunity to bring back an individual that worked for BBGH then went to pursue and advance their profession, our ‘grow your own’ philosophy works. I am excited to have Amber return to BBGH in a different role and know she will continue to provide excellent care, while sharing her compassion for others.”

Amber attended Walden University and University of Nebraska Medical Center for her education and, in her words, “seized every opportunity and guidance from innovative leaders who encouraged and helped form me into the scholarly nurse practitioner I am.” Her philosophy as a nurse practitioner is to provide individualized care to her patients by acknowledging their unique situations, and providing education and compassionate, high-quality care.

“The part of medicine I enjoy most is the ability to demonstrate commitment to lifelong learning and using the knowledge to positively impact my profession, community, and society. My previous experience in the Emergency Department has taught me to strive for excellence, compassion, and teamwork. During my pursuit for advancing my education I was able to see exceptional providers strive to put their patient’s needs and wishes in their treatment while improving their quality of life. I would like to incorporate this into my practice,” Amber said.

Learning isn’t just one of Amber’s professional passions, it’s a hobby! She added, “I crave to constantly learn and seek more knowledge. I take great satisfaction in being busy and productive, both personally and professionally. I aspire to be the best I can and love to dabble with the “what ifs.” I enjoy taking journeys with like-minded people. I especially love meeting new people; learning about them and their experiences. I am mostly known for my driven spirit and passion for life. I have many side adventures like: certification seeker, cruise enthusiast, hiking, biking, and cheerleader to my children and husband. I am always looking for self-improvement activities or challenges.”

“I’m excited to return to Box Butte General Hospital. I’m fortunate to be part of a team who strives for excellence,” she concluded.