Believe a Huge Success

“Hemingford’s Believe in Hope for the Holidays was a huge success that could not have happened without the generosity of our community and the volunteers that spent the evening with us,” said Village of Hemingford Administrator Barb Straub.

235 bowls of soup were served, 11 new street decorations lit up the streets and all 800 brand new lights on the Christmas tree were lit during the event on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“I have lots of thank you’s,” said Straub. “First, thank you so much to the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department for the use of your facility and the help with set up and clean up. Thank you to the soup makers: Lori Dannar, Margaret Hanson and Jake Frost. Bakers: LeaAnn Bauersacks, Phyllis Jesse and Ammie Frost. Servers: Colleen Garner, Cheryl Kaman, Lacy Covey and Kim Haas. Set up & clean up: Kyla Cotant and all of the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees members. Both the CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) and MYF (Methodist Youth Foundation) MYF and CYO groups and of course Santa and his helpers: Rylie Wright, Miss Scotts Bluff Outstanding Teen and Kail Miles, 2023 Nebraska Teen Miss Agriculture.”

Funds from this year’s Believe in Hope for the Holidays will be donated to a local family/families in need. There were nine sealed envelopes turned in to the office containing submissions for consideration of receiving the funds raised. A committee will be meeting on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7 and will notify the Village office on Thursday.

The Village office will be closed Dec. 23-26 and the Village of Trustees meeting for December will be moved from the 20th to the 27th due to the holiday play.