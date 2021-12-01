 Skip to main content
'Believe in Hemingford' set for Dec. 1
‘Believe in Hemingford’ set for Dec. 1

‘Believe in Hemingford’ set for Dec. 1
Kay Bakkehaug

The Village of Hemingford is hosting the 5th Annual Believe in Hemingford to kick off the Holiday Season. All are invited to attend the festive event on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Bring the whole family for a night of Christmas fun complete with good food and Christmas Carols. Oh, did I mention that the big guy in red will be there himself? He’ll be finalizing his naughty or nice list and would like to hear what is on your list.

“Hemingford started their Believe in Hemingford event to raise money for new Christmas street light decorations,” said Brigette Jespersen with the Village of Hemingford. “Not only was this great for fundraising, it was a way to bring the community together.”

“The first year turned out to be a big hit for the community and from there it has become a yearly holiday tradition. With Santa making a visit for the children and carolers for families to listen to and a warm supper to share with others it’s no wonder why this became a yearly tradition for the Village of Hemingford.”

There will be a free will donation soup supper at the fire hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All donations will go toward new Christmas street lights for the Village of Hemingford.

Warm Chili and cinnamon rolls, chicken noodle soup with a dinner roll, hot chocolate, warm apple cider and other sweets are on the menu.

A drawing for the winners of the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce Holiday BINGO will be held during the soup supper. 

Then join in as the crowd makes their way to the big tree on the intersection of Box Butte and Custer at 6:30 p.m. for the Christmas Tree Lighting.

The tree lighting was held virtually last holiday season due to COVID so there’s no doubt that Hemingford citizens will be excited to once again celebrate the festive event with their neighbors. 

