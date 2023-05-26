Big Blue Bay will open on Saturday, May 27, 2023 weather and water conditions permitting.

Season passes for 2023 swimming season can be purchased at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center from 8:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Please bring an individual 1” x 1” photo of each individual person who will need a pass. If you do not have the necessary photos, staff can take the photo for a $2.00 fee. Season Pass prices are as follows:

Household pass - $150.00

17 and under - $65.00

18 and older - $80.00

Lap Swim Only - $50.00

For the beginning of the season pool hours will be as follows:

Noon – 1:00pm Lap Swim & 8 and Under Swim

1:00pm – 5:00pm Open Swim

5:00pm – 6:00pm Lap Swim & 8 and Under Swim

*Extended hours in the morning and evening will be added when temperatures allow.