CELEBRATIONS

Birthdays for the upcoming week beginning with June 30:

Birthdays for the upcoming week beginning with June 30:

June 30: Aaron Sorensen, Cortney White, Kimberly Yardley

July 1: Hailey Jordan Karell, Wendy Davies, Teagen Thompson, Everly Kumpf, John Watson, Amanda Chancellor, Kevin Horn

July 2: Katrina Karell, Lance Haas, Sandy Haas, Brad Petersen, Rachel Wacker, Marilyn Wood, Chase Keller, Brexley Ravert, Aaron Wood

July 3: Valorie Bila, Dakota Horstman, Taylor Yardley, Janie Koehn, Ian Thompson, Shauna Meyring, Jake Frost

July 4: Bruce Garner, Randi Kuhn, Suzi White, Harris Yde, Larry Wax

July 5: Rhiannon Redden, William McIntosh V., Lenora Holz, Lilli Allen, Nicholas Wood

July 6: Steve Petersen, Michael Yardley, Caren Grandgenett, Jacob Olson, Kim Buchheit, Rylee Jo Shirley, Mike Glesinger

