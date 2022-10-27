Birthdays for the upcoming week beginning with October 27

Birthdays for upcoming week beginning with October 27: October 27: Roy Hucke, Joe C. Zak, Sydni Downare, Zaiden Yardley, Colt Frahm, Matthew Eichberg, Lindy Cullan
October 28: Whitney Dean, Jayson Keller, Justin Luke Davies, Dugan Pafford, Kurt Matkin
October 29: Linda Folkerts, Bryan Smith, Larry Vickers, Kally Downare, Iris Fuglie, Ainslee Woltman, Joan Cornish
October 30: Bill Danbom, Marissa Kuhn, Bethany Kosmicki, Nicholas Schladewitz, Nicholas Schladewitz, Loretta Roland, Kevin Matthew Mahony, Mary Heinz
October 30: Trish Clark, Kathy Koozer, Aaron Willey
November 1: Lynette Smith, Ted Price, Chang Manion, Ashley McCoy, Nathan Randolph
People are also reading…
November 2: Theresa Eichenlaub, Rebecca Wacker, Brady Turek, Tim Kumpf, Tracy Davies