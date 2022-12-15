 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard impact continues across panhandle

A blizzard brought large amounts of snow to much of western Nebraska Tuesday. A blizzard warning remained in effect through Wednesday. Residents could see more blowing winds and other conditions into Thursday.

Much of western Nebraska remained closed Wednesday as blizzard conditions continued to bring cold, snow, and strong winds across the area.

Schools in Box Butte County remained closed on Wednesday due to unsafe road conditions, as did government offices. Snow emergencies were declared in Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Kimball, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Terrytown,

All major roads throughout the panhandle remained closed to all but emergency vehicles Wednesday. I-80 remained closed as far east as North Platte due to partial or total covering in snow and ice along with reduced visibility according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“There’s drifts everywhere!” said Courtney Wills. Their snow covered feeder calves on their ranch located east of Hemingford look a bit chilly.

All roads leading into Colorado from Nebraska remained closed as well, including US 30, NE 88, NE 92, and US 26.

As fresh snowfall lessened, reports of total precipitation began to reach the NWS from across the panhandle. Upwards of 20 inches of snow was reported in and around Chadron with drifts as large as five feet forming in some areas.

Most reports across the area fell around a foot or below, with some in Alliance and Dix reporting 12 inches, Minatare reporting 11 inches, and Bushnell reporting 10 inches. Deep snow drifts are being reported across the entire area.

Crews work to clear the parking lot of the Hemingford Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon.

The blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, with projected overnight lows around 14 degrees exacerbated by gusts as high as 45 mph, resulting in subzero windchill.

The wind continues to drift the snow like the drift in the Cullan’s driveway.

After the blizzard warning is lifted late Wednesday night, patchy blowing snow and winds are expected to continue until Friday, as are below zero temperatures.

The NWS forecast predicted a Thursday high around 23, with northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Birds enjoy some feed on the porch of Phyllis Jesse after the storm. On Wednesday she scooped knee high snow from her deck.

Thursday night’s low will fall around 12, with increased winds of 30 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The sun is expected to return on Friday and remain throughout the weekend, bringing marginally higher daytime temperatures.

Notice the large drift behind this cold little fella.

As of Wednesday afternoon, road closures throughout the area remained indefinite due to winter conditions, while dates and times for reopening remained unknown. Eastbound truck traffic coming to North Platte was directed to return East on I-80 as truck parking was unavailable west of Grand Island.

Cotant’s beautiful Christmas display located near the Box Butte Reservoir sparkles under the drifts of snow.

As Nebraska Department of Transportation crews worked to clear roads across the area, the Nebraska State Patrol encouraged patience as the process would take some time. Continually blowing snow is also expected to slow efforts to make roads drivable once more.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

