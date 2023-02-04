The last blood drive for ‘22 was unable to happen and the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department missed National Blood Donor Month by a few days, they will be hosting the first Blood Drive in 2023 on Feb. 8 at the Fire Hall.

Katie Gasseling, MLS (ASCP), clinical laboratory supervisor of the West Nebraska Blood Center states, “In order to save lives, we must have blood on the shelf and ready for transfusion. Blood donation is a free gift that only takes a little bit of your time, but it is a critical resource for patients in need.”

Transfusion of blood and blood products helps save millions of lives every year. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. It can have an essential, life-saving role during the emergency response to man-made and natural disasters or be critical in maternal and childcare situations.

Come out to support those in need of blood in our area, the canteen will be provided as usual. There are 76 time slots available and the goal is to send 50 units back to Scottsbluff. Donors may go to www.volunteersignup.org/HM3LY to reserve a time. If anyone needs assistance signing up or if there are any questions, donors may call 487-5436 in the evenings.