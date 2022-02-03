Blood Drive planned for Feb. 9

Though the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department missed National Blood Donor Month by nine days, they will be hosting the first mobile Blood Drive in 2022 on Feb. 9 at the Fire Hall.
Katie Gasseling, MLS (ASCP), clinical laboratory supervisor of the West Nebraska Blood Center states, "In order to save lives, we must have blood on the shelf and ready for transfusion. Blood donation is a free gift that only takes a little bit of your time, but it is a critical resource for patients in need."
Transfusion of blood and blood products helps save millions of lives every year. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. It can have an essential, life-saving role during the emergency response to man-made and natural disasters or be critical in maternal and childcare situations.
Due to the increased cases of COVID in the Panhandle, the HVFD and WNBC staff will be wearing face masks and encourage potential donors wear a simple face mask upon entry of the building; if you do not have one and wish to wear one you will be provided with one. Please bring an ink pen along as well. The requirements for being a donor have not changed; first and foremost you must be feeling well and be symptom-free of COVID-19 for the past 10 days.
Blood drawn by WNBC stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Box Butte General Hospital, Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle. Hemingford remains one of a very few locations that have continued to host mobile blood draws.
Come out to support those in need of blood in our area, the canteen will be provided as usual. You may go online to www.volunteersignup.org/F9XBC to reserve a time for your donation. If you do not have access to an electronic device or have questions, you may call Jim at 308-760-4503, Barb at 308-760-0804 or any fireman to assist you in this process. Stay safe.