Bobcat Afghan up for bids

A beautiful red and black afghan has been donated to the Christian Motorcyclists Association to raise money with a silent auction for our mission, Run for the Son.

The Bobcat afghan was made by CMA member Brenda Schnell of Alliance. It took her over 90 hours to make.

The afghan will be displayed at the High School Gym at the Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 9 a.m. Bidding ends at 5 p.m. that evening.

Bids are being taken on the Hemingford Garage Sale site on Facebook or by emailing Shari McClure at smcclure@gubn.org. The current bid is at $100. If you would like to donate and not bid please contact Shari as well.

More info about Run for the Son; none of the donations will go to the day-to-day operations.

60% of what is raised will be shared with CMA mission partners:

Missionary Ventures- supplying transportation needs to pastors in remote areas

Open Doors USA- supplying Bibles and support for persecuted believers in other countries.

The JESUS Film- supplying equipment and other need to share the JESUS Film around the world in their native language

The other 40% is used by the Christian Motorcyclist Association for evangelistic outreach to bikers and their families, such as Sturgis and Daytona.