Bobcat Quiz Bowl team wins Panhandle Conference Quiz Bowl
  • Updated
Kenny Wyland and John Ansley display their all-conference team medals.

 Courtesy photo

The varsity Bobcat Quiz Bowl team won high school Panhandle Conference Quiz Bowl on Friday, March 19 and the JV team placed 5th overall.

In addition, Kenny Wyland and John Ansley made the all-conference team, which is an individual honor, according to Bobcat Quiz Bowl coach Jill Hurtt. The Hemingford JH team won the JH division. The All-Conference team is made up of John Ansley, Hemingford, Kenny Wyland, Hemingford, Cambrea Vogel, Crawford, Mitchell Knode, Crawford, Elli Hollenbeck, Edgemont, Hunter Hollenbeck, Edgemont, Jett Rasmussen, Hay Springs, and Spencer Kadlecek, Hay Springs.

The Bobcat Quiz Bowl team were named the Panhandle Conference Champions. The winning varsity high school quiz bowl team included (left to right) members Landrie Nelson, Kenny Wyland, John Ansley, and Taren Hunter, and not pictured is Coach Jill Hurtt.
The full high school team includes Back row: Aiden Benda, Arielle Stallings, Landrie Nelson, Kenny Wyland, Drew Varner, Ethan Plog, Taren Hunter Front row: Carlye Kresl, Coach Jill Hurtt, John Ansley
The Junior High Bobcat Quiz Bowl team of Bella Mundt, Kyra Jespersen, Xalynn Robb, Maddy Radspinner, Zoe Bunnell and (kneeling) Gavin Bell finished first in the Junior High division at the recent Panhandle Conference Quiz Bowl.
