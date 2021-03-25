Bobcat Quiz Bowl team wins Panhandle Conference Quiz Bowl

The varsity Bobcat Quiz Bowl team won high school Panhandle Conference Quiz Bowl on Friday, March 19 and the JV team placed 5th overall.
In addition, Kenny Wyland and John Ansley made the all-conference team, which is an individual honor, according to Bobcat Quiz Bowl coach Jill Hurtt. The Hemingford JH team won the JH division. The All-Conference team is made up of John Ansley, Hemingford, Kenny Wyland, Hemingford, Cambrea Vogel, Crawford, Mitchell Knode, Crawford, Elli Hollenbeck, Edgemont, Hunter Hollenbeck, Edgemont, Jett Rasmussen, Hay Springs, and Spencer Kadlecek, Hay Springs.