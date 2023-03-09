Carlye Kresl — Hemingford Junior

Nominated by Ms. Dahl

Class/Subject Nominated for: Speech

Carlye has really moved out of her comfort level this Speech season. From only wanted to do group events to placing 1st in Panhandle Conference for Serious Prose, she has demonstrated amazing dedication and passion for Speech.

Kamree Christner — Hemingford 7th Grader

Nominated by: Mrs. Butler

Class/Subject Nominated for: Art

Kamree is such a dedicated worker in the studio! She gives everything 110% everyday in class. Her attention to detail and time management skills during class are paying huge dividends in the end results of her work - particularly her gray scale self portrait. It is beautiful and it's not even finished yet! She is respectful, but has a fantastic sense of humor, which is perfect when your Art teacher is incredibly sarcastic. She is kind to everyone around her in class, considerate of others and very careful with the art supplies. She is such an asset to her class and to the Art program - and I'm sad that my 9 weeks with her has to end with 3rd Quarter next Wednesday!

Grace Lilley-Gitch — Hemingford Freshman

Nominated by: Ms. Dahl

Class/Subject Nominated for: Speech

Grace has been an amazing asset to the Speech team. She is the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave. She gives honest, constructive feedback to all of her team mates while still maintaining amazing dedication to her own events.

Jacob Garner — Hemingford 8th Grader

Nominated by: Ashley Talkington

Class/Subject Nominated for: Science

Jacob's work ethic has improved greatly which is reflected in his ability to fully participate in class discussions. He is taking his time to ensure he is providing his best effort on his assignments which continues to improve his score.

Damian Hasenauer-Brown — Hemingford 8th Grader

Nominated by: Coach Wood & Coach K

Class/Subject Nominated for: Junior High PE

Damian does a great job in PE class. He always comes to class prepared to work. He never complains about the activity or exercise. He works extremely hard to attain the best physical results from the activities and exercises during PE class. He is a good teammate to his peers during activities and exercises. He encourages others to work hard during class.

Carle Welling— Hemingford 7th Grader

Nominated by: Ms. Dahl

Class/Subject Nominated for: Math

Carle comes to class every day ready to work hard. Carle adds value to the class by demonstrating a strong work ethic and holding herself to a high academic standard.