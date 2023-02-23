Savanna is a high level student who always participates in conversation and analysis of texts we are discussing. Her contributions to our recent conversations on technology and Fahrenheit 451 have been engaging and enhanced our understanding of the text. She has a positive attitude toward learning and always brings her best effort her learning endeavors in our English classroom.

Brian has a passion for computer science and figuring out how different types of code work. Most recently Brian shared some of his coding skills with HPS staff to improve the student experience here at HPS. The coding skills that he exhibited during this demonstration were highly advanced for a student of Brian’s age. Brian has dedicated himself to learning code and computer science skills beyond the basics. He enjoys sharing his coding creations. I have no doubt that Brian can some day use his computer science skills to engineer or innovate something that has a positive impact on many, many people! Way to go Brian! GUBN!