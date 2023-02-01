Bobcat Student Spotlight

Arielle Lawrence - HHS Senior

Daughter of Julie & Jeff Lawrence

Nominated by Natalie Wood

Class/Subject Nominated for: RSVP

Arielle has been through several interviews with Nebraska senators in order to get a recommendation to attend the US Naval Academy. Each senator is allotted a certain number of recommendations. She was recently given a recommendation by Congressman Adrian Smith and will enter the next phase of the application process. Congratulations, Arielle!

Hayden McDonald - HHS Senior

Son of Alaina and Brandon Schaneman

Nominated by: Mrs. Curtis

Class/Subject Nominated for: HHS

I want to give a shout-out to Hayden for being a Positive Bobcat Role Model! I have been impressed with the leadership Hayden has shown this year. He is a classy leader of the student section, the first one on the court to make a tunnel after a big game, and has even helped out sweeping the floor during halftime.

Zane Hinman - HHS Senior

Son of Nick and Jennifer Hinman

Nominated by Peter Gomez

Class/Subject Nominated for: Chemistry/General

Zane always shows up to class with a positive attitude and is always willing to push himself to do better. He is very inquisitive, polite and willing to try. He is willing to work with any of his classmates or help someone without being asked. He is just a great kid to have in our building!