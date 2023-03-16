Neo Powell is working hard as an Art III student, seeing application of the Elements of Art and Principles of Design come together as he is creating his Senior Showcase pieces. A current work-in-progress oil painting of a mule deer will be a beautiful culminating masterpiece to his dedication over the last three years. But he has also dedicated himself to helping the Kindergarten through Fourth Grade students in Hemingford cultivate just as deep of a love of art and an understanding of how to express themselves as he has worked tirelessly as a 6th Period Teacher's Assistant. Some days it isn't a fun job, a lot of times it's grunt work. Many days it is incredibly rewarding, and often it is downright hilarious. Neo is incredibly patient with the little ones, has gotten really good at anticipating what we need and getting it out before I even ask, and is so fantastic at helping students as I am demonstrating on the camera so they can see on the screen. As the kids have gotten to know him and develop a relationship with him as the special helper in the Art Room, it has been especially exciting for them to watch his deer painting evolve each week as they've come into class. It has been something they look forward to and a very real motivator to them to keep working and learning and practicing. The Art Room will be a lonely place without him next year, but the skills he's honed working through different creative processes will serve him well in his future endeavors!