Sofia Gomez — Hemingford 7th Grader
Daughter of Pete and Krista Gomez
Nominated by Sarah Arneson
Class/Subject Nominated for: Choir and Band
Sofia is in both band and choir. She consistently tries her best in both classes. Even when the music becomes difficult Sofia gives it her all. She is always willing to help out where needed and looks to go above and beyond basic class requirements.
Korbin Mazanec — Hemingford 7th Grader
Son of Christine Mazanec
Nominated by: Samantha Gilkerson
Class/Subject Nominated for: School Counselor
I am nominating Korbin, based on his positive outlook that he has on things. Korbin has had great conversations with me and has shown changes in behaviors and shown a lot of accountability. Korbin is always saying hello and just has a positive presence about him. I am proud to have him be a part of HHS.