Bobcats finish quiz bowl season at WTC competition

A series of tough questions made for a difficult tournament on Wednesday, March 24, for the Hemingford High School Quiz Bowl teams. The varsity Bobcats took fifth in the Western Trails Conference in Morrill recently, and the junior varsity took third.
Coach Jill Hurtt said she was still proud of her students.
“I thought my teams did their best, which is all I ask of them, so I was pleased with their performance,” she said. “They tried their hardest, and some of the questions were very difficult, so I felt that they did well overall.”
Even with the lower finishes, she still had three of the four who were selected for the varsity and junior varsity all-conference matches make the all-conference teams. The all-conference match takes the top two students of the day from each team compete in a free-for-all Quiz Bowl. The students who finish the match in the top eight slots make the all-conference team.
Kylie Mendiola and Kenny Wyland both made the varsity all-conference team, and Aiden Benda made the team in the junior varsity competition.
“Aiden did great in the JV all-conference competition. This was his first time competing in an all-conference match,” Hurtt said. “Kylie and Kenny did a fantastic job and were fast on their buzzers, which is important in the all-conference round.”
The WTC tournament was the final Quiz Bowl of the season, and Hurtt said she was happy with how her team performed overall this year.
“I was happy with this season as a whole,” she said. “I was particularly proud of everyone who made all-conference or all-tourney teams and the A team’s win at the Panhandle Conference quiz bowl.”
The varsity team took home the gold at the Panhandle Conference competition on March 19, while the B team, or junior varsity, took fifth. Kenny Wyland and John Ansley had made the all-conference team.
Hurtt said that with the season at an end, she will miss her seniors, but looks forward to the years to come.
“I have a great group of students who try their hardest, and they always represent Hemingford schools well,” she said. “This has been a good season, and I’ll especially miss the outgoing seniors next year, but we have a strong group of underclassmen who I’m sure will continue to do well in upcoming years.”