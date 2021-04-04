Bobcats finish quiz bowl season at WTC competition

A series of tough questions made for a difficult tournament on Wednesday, March 24, for the Hemingford High School Quiz Bowl teams. The varsity Bobcats took fifth in the Western Trails Conference in Morrill recently, and the junior varsity took third.

Coach Jill Hurtt said she was still proud of her students.

“I thought my teams did their best, which is all I ask of them, so I was pleased with their performance,” she said. “They tried their hardest, and some of the questions were very difficult, so I felt that they did well overall.”

Even with the lower finishes, she still had three of the four who were selected for the varsity and junior varsity all-conference matches make the all-conference teams. The all-conference match takes the top two students of the day from each team compete in a free-for-all Quiz Bowl. The students who finish the match in the top eight slots make the all-conference team.

Kylie Mendiola and Kenny Wyland both made the varsity all-conference team, and Aiden Benda made the team in the junior varsity competition.