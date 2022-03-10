Book donated by local businesses

Pat’s Creative Sewing Shop, Prairie Sky Seed, Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Company, Dave’s Pharmacy, Phillips F&T and Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union were at Hemingford Public Schools to present “free” books they sponsored to the first-grade students.

The local businesses partnered with the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office to present these learning books for the students to each have a copy to take home with them. These books provide lessons on Respect of Self & Others, Honesty, Kindness and Compassion, Good Manners and so much more.

This is a time for the businesses to appreciate the teacher’s dedication to their students and their reading skills and the students who will learn lessons from the books they have been given.