Box Butte County 4-H Achievement Celebration

This year the members of the 4-H Council awarded a Friend of 4-H award to one business, Mobius Communications/Hemingford Telephone. With the coronavirus pandemic, our 4-H committees were not sure how fair would look this year due to the gathering restrictions. Mobius/Hemingford Telephone stepped in and helped us with getting telephones so people could call in and bid on animals during the livestock auction. They also donated a lot of time consulting our livestock committee on how to video the shows so people could watch. Thank you again for volunteering your time!

The last two awards given include the “I Dare You” Award and Outstanding 4-H member. Shelbee Burke is the recipient of the “I Dare You” Award for demonstrating high personal integrity, responsibility and leadership roles. The Outstanding 4-H member is awarded to Shawna Banks. This award is based on the information contained in the Career Portfolio or Achievement Application. Judges look for leadership skills, community service, and project accomplishments in and outside of 4-H. Our 2019 recipient, Shelby Carr, was unable to present this award, but this is what she had to say about Shawna. “Shawna has been a part of the Little Critters 4-H Club for the last nine years. Growing and expanding her projects from simple static projects to showing rabbit and dog at the county fair. One of the main areas Shawna focused on is Clothing. She was recognized at fair this year for modeling and Top Beyond the Needle for a pair of painted jeans. This year she finally got the satisfaction of being able to take her hard work to the state fair for modeling, even though she never saw it as her strong point. These are all great things, but what really allows her to stand out as the outstanding 4-Her is her leadership and community involvement. Shawna has had the pleasure of being a part of the Jr. Leaders 4-H club, High School Band, Girl Scouts, and youth women’s organization through her church. Through all these activities, she has shown her leadership abilities and growth as a leader in 4-H.”